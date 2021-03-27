The UN Verification Mission in Colombia condemns attack in Corinto, Cauca

Bogotá, 26 March 2021. The United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia condemns the car bomb attack outside the Mayor's offices in Corinto, Cauca, which left dozens of people injured, including municipal officials and community members.

The Mission rejects this and all of the recent violence which has taken place in Cauca department and other regions of the country.

The Mission calls for the implementation of concrete measures for the comprehensive protection of all communities as well as the strengthening of security guarantees in the territories affected by this violence.

We express our solidarity with the victims and their families and the entire community of Cauca. We hereby reaffirm our commitment to the efforts of building a stable and lasting peace in Colombia.