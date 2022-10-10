UK delegation supports the peace process in Colombia

On 4 October, the Political Counselor of the Permanent Mission of the United Kingdom, Matilda O'Kelly, visited Icononzo, Tolima Department with representatives of the UK Embassy in Colombia and the UN Verification Mission, where she had the opportunity to learn about the reintegration process, including the Reintegration Area of La Fila and the progress towards reconciliation. Former combatants shared their thoughts on the peace process, the productive projects and the initiatives undertaken to benefit women, girls, and boys.

They also visited an initiative within the framework of the tasks, works or activities with reparatory and restorative content in which former combatants, victims, security forces, community and institutions participated. The delegates from the United Kingdom reiterated the support of their country and the Security Council towards the peace process in Colombia.