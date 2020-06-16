UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against COVID-19

As part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of the health sector in various countries to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, the United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing eight metric tons of medical supplies to Colombia.

The aid will assist approximately 8,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Salem Rashed Salem Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, said: "The UAE is keen under its policy of cooperation and solidarity to develop its relations with many countries around the world. Despite the distance between our two countries, bilateral relations have witnessed remarkable development on all fronts, and the dispatch of medical assistance today affirms the strength of these relations."

"The UAE always stands with friendly countries and provides them with a helping hand, especially under these circumstances, which the entire world is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The UAE hopes that medical assistance will contribute to enhancing the capacity of medical and nursing staff by providing them with additional protection," he added.

On April 8, the UAE sent 10 metric tons of medical supplies to Colombia to aid the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, benefitting over 10,000 healthcare professionals. The same flight repatriated 63 Colombian citizens from the UAE.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 923 metric tons of aid to 65 countries in need, supporting more than 923 medical professionals in the process.