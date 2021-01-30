Two years on: Hope in the midst of heartache - Venezuela Crisis Response Report 2019-2020

Leaders’ Message

The COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the world physically, emotionally, and economically. And Latin America has been hit particularly hard. Migrant and refugee populations are feeling it the worst— especially the children among them. Hunger and hardship reign as living conditions deteriorate for millions of families.

As of November 2020, nearly 5.5 million Venezuelans have ed the country seeking food, work, protection, and a more stable life. And about 7 million people inside Venezuela need humanitarian assistance. A recent World Vision survey of Venezuelan children in seven countries revealed that one in three of them goes to bed hungry. For those living in Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Venezuela, a lack of food and basic hygiene supplies, the fear of being evicted, and the absence of education is their everyday reality. We believe that restoring hope to the most vulnerable is the key to reversing this tragic trend of poverty and heartache brought on by societal collapse and a global pandemic.

Our multi-country response to the Venezuela crisis, Hope Without Borders, has brought hope to more than 455,000 Venezuelans and host-community residents since January 2019. Over the past two years, more than 115 World Vision staff and countless partners, community leaders, and volunteers expanded our response from one to six host countries and registered and grew our presence in Venezuela. The global response remains one of the least-funded crises in the world—$648 million (U.S.) received of $1.4 billion required. For our part, World Vision has managed to nearly triple our budget from about $12 Million in 2019 to almost $34 million in 2020.

This report is testimony of the effectiveness of collaboration to ease the burden for and bring hope to those suffering most in this crisis. It is also proof of the overwhelming needs still at hand. The backbone of our work in Venezuela is the collaboration with Faith-Based Organizations (FBOs). In the midst of institutional failure, churches and other FBOs act as lifelines close to the needs of the most vulnerable.

Well-intentioned efforts to help struggling families endure this double crisis and break out of the cycle of poverty must be met with serious funding commitments by donors, private and public alike. As you read the following pages highlighting two years of impact by World Vision’s Venezuela Crisis Response, we hope you will be moved to walk with us to continue to bring hope to the most vulnerable children and families caught up in the Venezuela crisis.

Joao Diniz,

Regional Leader World Vision Latin America

Fabiano Franz,

Director World Vision’s Venezuela Migrant and Refugee Crisis Response