Twenty-sixth report of the Secretary General to the Permanent Council on the Organization of American States Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia (MAPP/OAS)

The following report is submitted pursuant to resolution CP/RES. 859 (1397/04), in which the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) instructs the Secretary General to report periodically on the work of the Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia, hereinafter “the MAPP/OAS” or “the Mission.”

This report covers the period August 7, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and presents the findings of a total of 1,358 field missions conducted in 720 populated centers belonging to 197 municipalities in 23 departments of the country. These populated centers included municipal capitals, townships, villages, indigenous reserves, and community councils. During the period, the Mission logged a total of 231,767 kilometers by land and 5,473 kilometers by river.

The confidence which the national government and the Colombian people place in the Organization of American States allows it to provide strong support for peacebuilding. The General Secretariat of the OAS congratulates Colombia on its bicentennial of independence and welcomes all of the activities planned to commemorate this occasion.

The support of the international community is vital for the MAPP/OAS to carry out the activities in its mandate. The GS/OAS therefore wishes to thank the donors and friends of the MAPP/OAS, including in particular the Basket Fund countries – Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States – whose political and financial support make the Mission’s operations possible. It is also grateful for the contributions of Argentina, Italy, Norway,

South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, and the European Union.