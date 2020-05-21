Tracking the Facebook connections of Venezuelan refugee, migrant and returnee populations in Colombia

ANALYSIS OF THE FIRST QUARTERS OF 2019 AND 2020 IN LIGHT OF THE COVID-19 CONTEXT

The aim of this report is to compare the situation of the first quarter of 2019 with that of same period in 2020, in order to observe changes in the connections of refugees, migrants and returnees originating from Venezuela in Colombia.

While taking into consideration that throughout the first quarter of 2020 a medical emergency has broken out as a result of COVID 19, this analysis proposes some hypotheses regarding its impact on the behavior and the possible movements of the aforementioned populations.

It should be noted that the analysis of connections on Facebook is only a rough guide to the reality, and that these data in no way constitute a population record or census. This is due to the data only referring to accounts created in Venezuela, and afterwards active on Colombian territory. Nevertheless, varied analysis has demonstrated a significant consistency and similarity in the distribution of the refugees, migrants and returnees compared with other information sources such as reports from Migración Colombia (Colombian Migration Agency), la Gran Encuesta Integrada de Hogares (The Great Integrated Household Survey) and el Censo Nacional de Población y Vivienda de 2018 de Colombia (the 2018 Colombian National Population and Dwelling Census).