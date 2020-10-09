Thematic Report September 2020: Impact of COVID-19 transit restrictions on security and livelihoods in Venezuelan indigenous communities on the Colombia border

Introduction

The COVID-19 policy responses by the Venezuelan government have caused a number of unintended consequences for the national humanitarian emergency, from declining agricultural production to the expansion of the black market. For some of the nation’s indigenous communities, these consequences have included a surge in the smuggling of people and goods across the network of informal trails that permeate their traditional territories, driven by the effective closure of legal border posts to most transit and trade. This trend is most pronounced in the region adjacent to the Colombia border which was formerly the location of significant legal trade in all manner of products; a trade now pushed into the hands of illegal armed groups.

The border region was also the transit location for the vast majority of Venezuelans leaving their country as the migration crisis escalated, and is now the primary route for those seeking to return; transits also now dominated by these criminal organizations.

As a result, indigenous communities are now not only witnessing consistently high unregulated movements of people and goods across their lands, but also violent power struggles as various criminal groups seek to control the profits from this expanding trade. This rise in violence and illegal activity is now accelerating the deterioration in the significant pre-existing levels of humanitarian vulnerability in these populations.

The entirety of the border, however, is not uniform. Different challenges exist in various locations and affect each community and tribal group in a unique way depending on their geography, history and economy. The key commonality, however, is the negative correlation between increasing security threats and worsening livelihoods in indigenous communities, and the general inability of local authorities to respond to these challenges and protect indigenous border communities.

Key Takeaways