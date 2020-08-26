OVERVIEW

The Territories of Life Activity strengthens the capacity of indigenous organizations and traditional authorities in the Amazon Basin to govern their territories. The activity provides technical assistance to five indigenous community organizations to establish and manage Indigenous Community Conservation Areas (ICCAs). The establishment of ICCAs upholds indigenous communities’ right to territory and enables them to better manage the natural resources contained in their lands. ICCAs also contribute to the advancement of peace, selfgovernance, and sustainable development. This activity runs from April 2020-March 2023.

Colombia is one of the most ethnically, culturally, and biologically diverse countries in the world. The Colombian Constitution recognizes the importance of the country’s diversity and guarantees indigenous peoples’ rights. This includes the right of indigenous communities to govern their territory and to conserve their natural and cultural heritage.