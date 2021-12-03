Temporary Protection Status in Colombia (November 2021)

“In the current context, the decision to regularize hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans has even greater relevance. In addition to the legal protection for the Venezuelan population, registration will allow for a wider coverage of the COVID-19 vaccination.” - Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees

The Government of Colombia announced on 8 February 2021 a ten-year temporary protection status (TPS) for over 1.8 million Venezuelans currently living in the country and those entering via official checkpoints over the next two years. Complementary to international protection, the TPS provides Venezuelans with documentation and access to rights, and hence a chance to integrate locally. This groundbreaking initiative is expected to benefit over 2.1 million Venezuelans over the next decade. The TPS comprises three steps:

Online preregistration into RUMV

Individual biometric registration

Delivery of documentation cards (Temporary Protection Permits)

On 8 October, President Duque delivered the first Temporary Protection Permit (TPP) to Oscar Soto, a Venezuelan engineer who fled his country in 2017. Over 2,000 Venezuelan children between the ages of 0 to 7 years old also received their TPP in October.