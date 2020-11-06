Technical Consultation for Strategic Planning - 2021: Cash and Voucher Assistance - Refugee and Migrant Response for Venezuelans (Open Survey to Partners - October 2020)

WHY THIS SURVEY ?

The objective is to promote reflection on the role of CVA in the 2021 Strategic Response Planning process for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela. The RCWG made available an open survey to capture the opinion of the partners on to what extent systematic integration of CVA as a modality, in the analysis phase response to humanitarian needs and the search for durable solutions for refugees and migrants from Venezuela. This survey is part of the CVA Guidance RMRP 2021 bit.ly/RMRP2021.

DESIGN AND SAMPLING

The survey seeks outreach across the different responses from RMRP partners. As part of the Planning exercise, and the Response Analysis stage, the RCWG made available an open survey to capture the opinion of the partners on to what extent they integrate systematically CVA as a modality, during response analysis to address humanitarian needs and search for durable solutions for refugees and migrants from Venezuelan. Purposevely sampling,

Maximum variation sampling.

PROFILE

47% belong to a United Nations Agency, 36% to an International NGO, 8.33% to a National NGO or Civil Society Organization and 7% to the Red Cross Movement. 49% are focal / technical points of implementing partners, while 28% fulfill a role of Coordinator, Leader or Co-leader of CWG and 17% are Sector Leads, 4% of local authorities or government staff and a 3% of non-implementing organizations such as Universities, platforms, etc.

DATA COLLECTION PERIOD

The survey was designed to technically complement the partners during the process of response analysis and activities submission; in order to promote reflection on the different areas of appropriateness, feasibility, and linkage with Sector Programming and priorities for the RCWG work plan. It was extended to a second period to complement the review, consolidation and narrative process. • First cut-off point - Data collection. August 31 to September 18- The process of submitting activities to the Plan until September 18, 2020. • Second cut-off point - From September 22 to October 2 - The process of review, consolidation of data and narratives.