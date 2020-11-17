TİKA Supports Women's Empowerment in Colombia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) supported the project “Women’s Houses,” launched by the Vice Presidency of the Republic of Colombia and the High Presidential Council for Gender Equality for the economic and social empowerment and vocational training of women in the country.

As part of the project “Women’s Houses,” which provides vocational training and organizes social and cultural activities for more than 10,000 women in different parts of Colombia, TİKA equipped the Information and Communication Technologies classrooms in Women’s Houses in the cities of Pasto (Nariño), Riohacha (Guajira), Buga (Valle del Cauca), Cúcuta (Norte de Santander), and Quibdó (Chocó).

In Women’s Houses, which are aimed to be built in all parts of the country, courses on entrepreneurship, employment, information technologies, and technology will be organized, and women will be provided legal and psychosocial counseling on violence.

As part of the project implemented in five cities, TİKA equipped the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) classrooms in Women’s Houses, where Colombian women can develop themselves in line with the new economic model. In addition, beneficiaries painted murals containing common cultural and social elements of Turkey and Colombia in Women’s Houses.

Attending the painting of the mural containing Turkish and Colombian designs in Riohacha Women’s House, Marta Lucía Ramírez, Vice President of the Republic of Colombia, said, “This cooperation will contribute to the strengthening of the digital skills of Colombian women. In this way, we will be able to close the technological gap and achieve gender equality. We need women leaders in economy and politics.”

Gheidy Gallo, Head of the High Presidential Council for Gender Equality, said, "In addition to ensuring women's economic empowerment, another priority of these houses is to support the strategy of eliminating violence against women. With Women’s Houses, we tell women that they are not alone and that there is an institution that listens to them, supports them, and cares about them.”

Karen Gómez Ávila, Director of the Department of Women, Youth, and Children of Riohacha Municipality, said, “On behalf of our municipality, we would like to thank TİKA for everything it has done for women in our region. ICT classes are very important for women’s economic, political, and social development. They will improve the living conditions of many women in La Guajira.”