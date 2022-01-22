TİKA Supports Women’s Empowerment Projects in Colombia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) implemented two projects for the empowerment of Colombian women in different parts of the country in cooperation with the Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Colombia and the High Presidential Council for the Equality of Women.

Through the High Presidential Council for the Equality of Women, the Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Colombia supports the development and design of national programs to improve the quality of life of Colombian women, especially low-income and vulnerable women.

An agricultural processing plant was built in Santa Rosalía as part of the first project implemented by TİKA, the Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Colombia, and the High Presidential Council for the Equality of Women. As part of the second project, IT classrooms were built in five Women’s Shelters in different parts of the country in order to create opportunities for women at the national level and help women enter a profession.

The purpose of the Santa Rosalía Agricultural Processing Plant Project was to build an agro-industrial plant in the municipality for products made from “plantain,” which is a staple food item in the region due to its high consumption per capita. Mostly women who live in Santa Rosalía and are vulnerable, are the breadwinners of their families, or have been subjected to domestic violence are employed at the plant. The project aims to provide significant support to this socially disadvantaged group.

In his speech at the opening ceremony of the Agricultural Processing Plant Project, Fernando Martínez, Mayor of Santa Rosalía, said, “Thanks to this plant, we will be able to help women in our region enter a profession. In addition, we will contribute to creating employment opportunities directly or indirectly to provide side income to all agricultural producers, especially plantain producers. This is a very important transformation and added value initiative for our region.”

As part of the Women’s Shelter Project, IT classrooms were built in women’s shelters in Tunja, Montería, Envigado, Ibagué, and Inírida in 2021.

The project aims to train beneficiaries to protect them from abuse and mistreatment by helping them improve their capacity, build self-confidence, become part of productive leadership strategies, and gain economic independence.

At the opening ceremony of the Women’s Shelter in Tunja, Alejandro Fúneme, Mayor of Tunja, thanked TİKA for its support and explained the importance of the project for them, saying, “For decades, we have unfortunately been dealing with the problems of gender inequality and violence against women, which have been silently taking away the light of many women. We all have a duty to strive to change this situation. We have the power to achieve this. One of the steps of this change is the construction of these women’s shelters, which will provide welfare and give hope to all women who need support, shelter, and a safe environment. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Republic of Turkey and TİKA for supporting this project.”

Claudia Liliana Hurtado, one of the beneficiaries, said, “I am grateful for your support for the Women’s Shelter because the training we will receive here will help us enter a profession. It is a great opportunity and support for all women in our region.