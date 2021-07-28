TİKA Supports Farmers In Eastern Colombia

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) made the delivery of agricultural machines in order to strengthen the Machinery Bank of the Municipality of Yopal, in the Department of Casanare in eastern Colombia.

With these teams it is expected to reactivate the local economy based mainly on agricultural and livestock production

The agricultural machinery bank is part of the direct and comprehensive rural assistance strategy for small and medium producers; however, its capacity is insufficient for the demand of the municipality and to process some products such as corn. For this reason, TİKA's support consisted of the delivery of a forage harvester, a seeder, silage packers; this equipment will allow the reduction of production costs, the increase of areas of corn cultivation, guarantees of food security, production of food supplements for livestock and poultry, and in this way, will strengthen the agricultural production units of small and medium producers.

The provision of agricultural machines will benefit approximately 1.000 producers from the livestock and agricultural sector during the 2020-2023 four-year period, including mothers who are heads of households, the elderly, and the population victim of the conflict.

The Yopal Municipal Administration expressed its gratitude to the Government of Turkey and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency - TİKA, for the donation received. The Secretary of Economic Development and Environment Jimmy Barrera expressed: “The Turkish government listened to the need for agricultural machinery for our municipality. With these equipmen, the Municipal Administration will be able to help the producers; more than 500 small farmers will be benefited, who will be able to plant their crops and feed their cattle during the critical summer season”.

“Now with the Silo machinery we can package 30 packages in 1 hour”

The machines will improve the productivity of agricultural and livestock activities in the rural area of Yopal, which during the year is strongly affected by the rain and summer phenomena. As stated by the President of the Yopal Cattle Ranchers Regional Committee Hernando Rodríguez, "These machines are used to carry out the silage process, which are the most effective in helping small and medium-sized farmers in the summer season". For his part, Jhon Alexander Torres, a farmer from the region, explained, “Before we packed 30 packages in one day, now with the Silo machinery we can package 30 packages in 1 hour. With these machines the quality of work is improved and they are a great help for the farmer. Thanks a lot".

The Legal Representative of the Association of Victims of the Armed Conflict ‘Juntos Ganamos’, Emilse Barrientos, also expressed his gratitude for these new work tools: “This machine gives us a lot of satisfaction and joy because we are several associations that have been working in the field, both in livestock and agriculture, and this machinery is a great support for us. Thank you very much, God bless you and continue to open doors to international cooperation. Not all of us have these machines, but we do have the opportunity to access them and thus facilitate the work that is done in the countryside”.