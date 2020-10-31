TİKA Supports Colombia’s Fight against the COVID19 Pandemic

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided 3 ventilators and 3 thermal cameras to be used to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Colombia, in cooperation with the Vice Presidency of Colombia, the Ministry of Health of Colombia, and the Colombian Presidential Agency of International Cooperation (APC).

COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in the city of Quibdó in Chocó Department, one of the most underdeveloped regions in Colombia, will be treated using the ventilators provided to San Francisco de Asís ESE Hospital.

Thanking the Turkish Government for its support, Vice President of Colombia Marta Lucía Ramírez said, “International solidarity is invaluable in the midst of a crisis. As all countries are going through difficult times due to the pandemic, this support is highly important and will help us save lives in the Pacific region.”

In his statement, Governor of Chocó Ariel Palacios Calderón said, “We are grateful to Turkey for the 3 ventilators they provided to be used at San Francisco de Asís Hospital. We urgently needed to increase the capacity of this health center, which is important for our region.”

The ventilators provided by TİKA will be used in Chocó Department, where there are more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases according to the epidemiological report prepared by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Colombia. Once this immediate health crisis is over, the ventilators will be used to provide healthcare to 130,000 people in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Quibdó, the capital of Colombia.

The 3 thermal camera sets provided by TİKA to increase the capacity of preventive health measures in Colombia will be used at the Presidential Palace of Colombia, the Governorship of Chocó Department, and the service buildings of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Colombia. With the support provided to protect hundreds of employees who need to return to work, it is aimed to create a safe work environment in Colombia.