Support Plan 2021, Colombia - GIFMM Support Plan for the Implementation of the Temporary Protection Status for Venezuelans

CONTEXT

According to Migration Colombia, as of 31 January 2021,

Colombia hosts over 1.74 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants, at least 56% of whom are in an irregular situation.

Those without regular status are more vulnerable to exploitation and violence and face barriers to socio-economic integration within the country.

On 8 February 2021, the Government of Colombia announced it would grant Temporary Protection Status (TPS) to the Venezuelan population in its country, an unprecedented event in the country's history, and a measure which was welcomed by the international community.

The TPS will have a positive impact on the lives of Venezuelan refugees and migrants who wish to regulate their stay in Colombia and access basic services. The TPS will contribute to guarantee the rights of Venezuelans, ensure their access to essential services (e.g. health, education, housing, basic goods, services, and the formal labor market). As such, the measure will contribute to local development. With the TPS, refugees and migrants will be able to access the National Health System as well as COVID-19 vaccination, which is especially important considering the impact of the pandemic on their already dire situation.

The TPS provides those who meet the criteria with a Temporary Protection Permit (TPP)1. By December 2021, the Government of Colombia aims to have issued approximately 800,000 permits.

In order to obtain the TPP, the applicant must register with the Single Registry for Venezuelan Migrants (RUMV, by its acronym in Spanish), which includes providing information on his/her stay in Colombia, identity documents (valid or expired), a confirmation of his/her intention to stay in the country, as well as confirming the absence of a criminal record and any administrative or judicial proceedings in the country. The RUMV process adopts a differential approach and considers the specific needs of the population in terms of age, gender, and disability, among others.

It has a special focus on children and adolescents, as well as one on transgender population, and it recognizes the specific needs of the indigenous population.