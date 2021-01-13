Summary - GIFMM Colombia: COVID-19 Joint Needs Assessment, December 2020

SUMMARY

As of 31 October 2020, more than 1.71 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants were residing in Colombia. (Colombia Migration, 2020). Thousands more have transited through Colombia, towards other countries or Colombian cities. In addition, there were pendular movements of thousands of people, who crossed the border in search of basic needs and services. On 6 March the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in the country, and on 20 March President Iván Duque announced the start of the compulsory preventive isolation measures, implemented between 24 March and 31 August 2020. On 25 August President Duque announced the lifting of the obligatory preventive isolation measures, followed as of 1 September by a period of ´Selective Isolation' , which entails the lifting of certain restrictions. This assessment is being carried out in the context of an ongoing health emergency (extended until 28 February 2021) and further lifting of certain measures.

The objectives of the fourth round of the joint needs assessment are to monitor trends in the levels of access and availability of basic goods and services and the difficulties households face in accessing them, to analyze how living conditions have evolved, and the main priorities of the population as a way of forming a baseline for the 2021 response.

Between 3 and 13 November 2020, 214 surveyors from 36 GIFMM organizations conducted over 3,100 telephone surveys with refugee and migrant households from Venezuela. The sample design allows for an analysis at a national level, as well as for 11 departments in Colombia: Antioquia, Arauca, Atlántico, Bogotá D.C., Cesar, La Guajira, Magdalena, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Santander and Valle del Cauca.