Statement: Refugees International Welcomes Colombia’s Commitment to Regularize Displaced Venezuelans

Statement from Refugees International Advocate for Latin America and the Caribbean Rachel Schmidtke:

"President Duque's proposed decree allowing access to regularization for the majority of forcibly displaced Venezuelans in the country once again demonstrates Colombia's bold and forward-thinking leadership in the region.

This marks a major turning point for Venezuelan integration in Colombia.

The new permit known as a Temporary Protected Statute for Venezuelan Migrants (EPTV) will protect Venezuelans from involuntary returns, reduce the risks of exploitation, and allow Venezuelans to better safeguard themselves and their families from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic---measures that will be life-saving and life-changing for many Venezuelans.

Refugees International fully welcomes this decree and calls for its approval."

Statement from Refugees International Labor Market Access Program Associate Martha Guerrero Ble:

"The ten-year regularization period provided by the ETPV and the possibility to obtain long-term residency will help reduce the uncertainty and insecurity that displaced Venezuelans face in Colombia.

As Refugees International and the Center for Global Development have recommended, a longer-term and more stable regularization process will help reduce confusion and perceived risks around hiring Venezuelans for the private sector, especially for highly educated Venezuelans.

Through this measure, Colombia can build a foundation for greater Venezuelan socio-economic integration in the country, allowing them to live a better life and to contribute more fully to the Colombian economy and society."

