Statement attributable to the spokesperson of the Secretary-General on Colombia (20 June 2022)

New York, 20 June 2022. The Secretary-General commends the people of Colombia for their participation and historic voter turnout in the second round of the presidential elections yesterday, 19 June, that resulted in the election of Mr. Gustavo Petro and his running mate Ms. Francia Marquez.

The Secretary-General welcomes the largely peaceful conduct of the election, which reaffirms the strength of Colombian democracy and progress brought about by the peace process.

The Secretary-General welcomes the dialogue already begun to ensure a harmonious transition between the outgoing and incoming administrations.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the readiness of the United Nations to work with the incoming Administration and the people of Colombia on shared priorities of consolidating peace, advancing human rights and sustainable development.