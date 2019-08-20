Stabilizing the peace process in Colombia

Instituto CAPAZ receives funding from the Federal Foreign Office to promote stabilization of the peace process

The German-Colombian Peace Institute - Instituto Colombo-Alemán para la Paz (Instituto CAPAZ) receives special funds from the Federal Foreign Office (Auswärtiges Amt) amounting to 365,000 Euros to promote the stabilization of the Colombian peace process. The funds will be used to provide scientific support for the special jurisdiction for peace (Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz, JEP) and the Truth Commission (Comisión para el Esclarecimiento de la Verdad, CEV), including through the Justus Liebig University in Giessen (JLU). The grant agreement was signed last Friday in Bogotá by Dr. Peter Ptassek, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Colombia, and Prof. Dr. Stefan Peters, Director of the Instituto CAPAZ and Professor of Peace Research at JLU. A group of JLU students was also present at the signing ceremony.

The project is carried out in cooperation between the Instituto CAPAZ, the Research Center for Latin American Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure (CEDPAL), the Georg-August-Universität Göttingen and the JLU. The Giessen-based peace researcher and project leader Prof. Dr. Stefan Peters emphasizes the importance of the project for lasting peace: "Dealing with the past is a painful but necessary process in order to create peace. The JEP and the CEV are two key elements in this process. We look forward to working with them to strengthen peace in Colombia".

In April this year, the Instituto CAPAZ initially concluded a joint cooperation agreement with the JEP, followed in June by a further agreement with the CEV. In this agreement, the parties formulated their intention to support the JEP and CEV as two important components of the Colombian system of truth, justice, compensation and non-repetition. "Thanks to the commitment of the Federal Foreign Office, in particular Federal Minister Heiko Maas, funds are now available to develop initiatives for sustainable cooperation with the JEP and CEV and to provide scientific support for the work of the two institutions," said Peters.

The CAPAZ Institute

Since its foundation in 2017, the Instituto CAPAZ has been working very successfully and has received great recognition from the most important institutions created for the peace process. Since May 2019 it has also been one of five DAAD Centres of Excellence worldwide. It is led by two consortia of Colombian and German universities and research institutions, including PRIF on the German side, which is represented on the board by Jonas Wolff. The consortium is led by Justus-Liebig-Universität Gießen (JLU) with project leader Thilo Marauhn, who also heads the International Law Research Group at PRIF.

Press release of the Justus-Liebig-Universität Gießen