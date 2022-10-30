Special Situation Report - New U.S. Migration Process for Venezuelans - Focus: Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Mexico

EXPELLCONTEXT

On 12 October, the U.S. Government announced a new Migration Process for Venezuelans. Since the announcement, Venezuelans who cross irregularly the United States land border with Mexico are now subject to the provisions of the so-called Title 42 Order and, upon apprehension, subject to immediate expulsion back to Mexico. In parallel, a new humanitarian parole programme will allow up to 24,000 eligible Venezuelans to enter the United States (U.S.) for a period of 2 years, with the ability to apply for work authorization. The eligibility criteria include, among other requirements, a “qualified supporter” in the U.S. to initiate the application who can demonstrate the ability to provide financial support during the 2-year parole period and who has a lawful status in the U.S.

The U.S. announcement took place at a moment when a record number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela are reported to be moving northward through Central America and Mexico. Owed to visa requirements in place in all Central American countries, coupled with their prohibitive costs and the widespread unavailability of documentation/ passports among refugees and migrants from Venezuela, these movements largely occur via irregular routes, including through the perilous Darien Gap between Panama and Colombia, where in September 2022 alone a record 48,204 irregular crossings were registered (a 54% increase from 31,104 in August) – 38,399 of which were Venezuelan nationals (a 62% increase from 23,632 in August). So far in 2022, Venezuelans account for 71% of all arrivals in Panama.

UNHCR, IOM and UNICEF issued a joint statement welcoming new pathways for regular entry to the U.S. but reiterating concern over restrictions on access to asylum. R4V released guidance materials in Spanish and English to explain what is known about this new U.S. policy as it relates to the situation of Venezuelans intending to reach the U.S. According to an R4V partner survey conducted in 2022, 3 out of 10 interviewed Venezuelans mentioned starting their journey from a country other than Venezuela, and 9 out of 10 indicated the U.S. as their intended destination. In addition, according to SENAFRONT data, 14% of all the crossings through the Darien Gap involve children, which is a higher rate than other nationalities crossing the Darien Gap.

Since the introduction of the new Migration Process for Venezuelans, increasing numbers of stranded Venezuelans have been observed requesting information and support for options to addressing their now unclear situation and prospects, including on local integration, readmission to a previous host country or returns to the country of origin.