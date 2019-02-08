Somos Panas Colombia Campaign Fact Sheet - January 2019
Somos Panas Colombia was launched on 20 December 2017 and its main line of action is a content strategy aiming to reduce expressions of xenophobia and promote solidarity between Colombians and Venezuelans.
The campaign's strategic approach is to show that Venezuelans are PEOPLE who HAD to leave their country and, who are THANKFUL for being accepted in Colombia.
Our content is transmitted though radio and digital ads, publications in mass media, free press, massive mailings, organic content in social media, workshops for journalists, specialized and community-based events, and institutional relationships. This has allowed us to create a direct impact, achieve more than 6.393.192 interactions with our audience and reach over 235,000 opinion and government leaders that together with other audiences amount up to 41 million individuals, (number of individuals who had at least one exposure to all campaign direct communication efforts).
Some of our main achievements and actions:
Reputation of 53% influence as a digital brand. Companies with scores over 40% are above the average, which indicates the campaign is beginning to position in the digital background, thanks to the growth of the community and its interactions.
To date, over 76,593 people have visited the website. Our OUTREACH has built a social media community that keeps growing. Today, Somos Panas Colombia has more than 41,435 followers.
Co-creation of the website Panas en Colombia, in partnership with ElTiempo.com and W Radio.
Link to the Daniel Samper Ospina’s campaign, managed by the journalist and influencer with more followers in Colombia.
Elaboration of a magazine, in partnership with Semana, specialized on inclusion and xenophobia.
In priority areas, messages were promoted along with local communities, achieving radial impacts (National outreach 393,600 and local outreach 198,200 people). Additionally, there were Digital Guidelines which reached 146,417 people and 1,429 interactions.
Over 334 journalists have been invited to 20 awareness and training workshops (held in Barranquilla, Arauca, Maicao, Bucaramanga, Bogotá and Cúcuta), and more than 60 digital influencers are working in on-site, online awareness and formation workshops, broadening our outreach to our target audience of opinion leaders.
Kit for the Brave and Supportive, Panas against Xenophobia, was published on March 21st, with the support of 5 influencers whose reputation is aligned to our campaign. For instance, the initiative was advertised in Daniel Samper Ospina’s Youtube channel, which allowed to reach over 1 million people in Colombia.
In alliance with Caracol TV and UNICEF SHOCKFA, a Youtube interview platform targeting teenagers, was released, reaching 11,230,888 people, 3,975,925 views, and 50,821 interactions.
Some actions to generate content can be highlighted, such as the Convocatoria de Crónicas Instantáneas (Call for Instant Chronicles), which had 52 participants in 27 cities, and allowed us to impact over 7 million individuals that were not part of the mass audience.
In alliance with Caracol TV and Save The Children an experimental video was developed and launched on June 22nd, which up to date has impacted over 35 million people through digital actions.
6 community events were held (Celebrations to integrate Venezuelans and Colombians) with over 1,600 direct participants.
UNHCR was also present at Estéreo Picnic (the most important musical festival in Colombia), as well as in universities in Bogotá.
Over 173 publications in local, national and international media.
During the World Refugee and Displaced Day (June 20th-24th), 17 events were carried out where Somos Panas Colombia campaign invited local communities and institutions in order to strengthen the message of solidarity and rejection towards xenophobia.