Somos Panas Colombia Campaign Fact Sheet - January 2019

Somos Panas Colombia was launched on 20 December 2017 and its main line of action is a content strategy aiming to reduce expressions of xenophobia and promote solidarity between Colombians and Venezuelans.

The campaign's strategic approach is to show that Venezuelans are PEOPLE who HAD to leave their country and, who are THANKFUL for being accepted in Colombia.

Our content is transmitted though radio and digital ads, publications in mass media, free press, massive mailings, organic content in social media, workshops for journalists, specialized and community-based events, and institutional relationships. This has allowed us to create a direct impact, achieve more than 6.393.192 interactions with our audience and reach over 235,000 opinion and government leaders that together with other audiences amount up to 41 million individuals, (number of individuals who had at least one exposure to all campaign direct communication efforts).

Some of our main achievements and actions: