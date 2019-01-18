Somos Panas Colombia Campaign Fact Sheet - December 2018

The campaign's strategic approach is to show that Venezuelans are PEOPLE who HAD to leave their country and, who are THANKFUL for being accepted in Colombia.

Our content is transmitted though radio and digital ads, publications in mass media, free press, massive mailings, organic content in social media, workshops for journalists, specialized and communitarian events, and institutional relationships. This has allowed us to have a direct impact on over 6.393.192 interactions with our audience and over 235,000 opinion and government leaders, together with other audiences reach an amount up to 41 million individuals, (number of individuals who had at least one exposure to all campaign direct communication efforts).

Some of our main achievements and actions: - Reputation of 53% of influence as a digital brand.

Companies with scores over 40% are above the average, which indicates the campaign is beginning to position in the digital background, thanks to the growth of the community and its interactions.

Over 70,119 people have visited the website to date. Our OUTREACH has built a community in social media that keeps growing.

Today, Somos Panas Colombia has more than 37,671 followers.

Co-creation of the website Panas en Colombia, in partnership with ElTiempo.com and WRadio.

Link to the campaign of Daniel Samper Ospina, the journalist and influencer with more followers in Colombia.

Elaboration of a magazine, in partnership with Semana, specialized on inclusion and xenophobia.

170,304 radial impacts that reached priority territories.

Over 334 journalists have been invited to 20 awareness and training workshops (held in Barranquilla, Arauca, Maicao, Bucaramanga, Bogotá and Cúcuta) and more than 60 digital influencers in on-site and online awareness and formation workshops, broadening our outreach to our target audience of opinion leaders.

For the launch of the Kit of Brave and Supportive, Panas against Xenophobia, issued on March 21st, we worked with 5 influencers whose reputation is aligned to our campaign. For example: the campaign was advertised in Daniel Samper Ospina´s Youtube channel, allowing an outreach to over 1 million people in Colombia.

Some actions to generate content can be highlighted, such as the Convocatoria de Crónicas Instantáneas (Call for Instant Chronicles) that allowed us to have an impact on over 7 million individuals that were not part of the mass audience.

In alliance with Caracol TV and Save The Children an experimental video was developed and launched on June 22nd, which up to date has impacted over 35 million people through digital actions.

6 community events were held (Celebrations to integrate Venezuelans and Colombians) with over 1,600 direct participants.

UNHCR was also present at Estéreo Picnic (the most important musical festival in Colombia), as well as in universities in Bogotá.