Situational Update: Venezuela Situation Update, May 2018

More than 340.000 Venezuelans have entered Ecuador since the beginning of 2018 (compared to 287,000 arrivals registered for the whole 2017).

In Brazil, 527 Venezuelan nationals had been relocated from border regions to Brazilian cities in the country (Cuiabá, Manaus and São Paulo).

The number of Venezuelans seeking asylum has risen yearly. Between 2014 and 2018, some 185,783 asylum claims have been lodged.

Context

More than 1.5 million Venezuelans have moved into neighbouring countries. While some of them have obtained documentation which allows them to stay legally, the majority of Venezuelans who have left their country have no regular status, and are therefore more vulnerable to any form of exploitation, abuse, violence, trafficking and discrimination.

While the responses of States have been generous, local host communities are facing mounting pressure in responding to their needs.

Colombia

Operational context

Preliminary results of the Registration of Venezuelans in Colombia (RAMV) were published during the first week of May. So far, 203,989 individuals (106,476 families) have been registered. 23% of them are children with 49% of those in school-age currently studying. UNHCR is a key partner in the RAMV process and is accompanying registration efforts across the country. The RAMV will finalize on 8 June.

In preparation for the first round of the presidential elections which took place on Sunday 27 May, the Colombian Government closed its border with Venezuela, between Thursday 24 and Monday 28. , Border with Ecuador was also closed between Saturday 26 and Sunday 27, and around 400 Venezuelans in transit were blocked. UNHCR provided hot meals through its partnership with Pastoral Social. Once the border opened, the authorities deployed additional personnel, resulting in all Venezuelans being able to cross without further delay.

UNHCR’s response and partnerships