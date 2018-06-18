Situational Update: Venezuela Situation Update, May 2018
More than 340.000 Venezuelans have entered Ecuador since the beginning of 2018 (compared to 287,000 arrivals registered for the whole 2017).
In Brazil, 527 Venezuelan nationals had been relocated from border regions to Brazilian cities in the country (Cuiabá, Manaus and São Paulo).
The number of Venezuelans seeking asylum has risen yearly. Between 2014 and 2018, some 185,783 asylum claims have been lodged.
Context
More than 1.5 million Venezuelans have moved into neighbouring countries. While some of them have obtained documentation which allows them to stay legally, the majority of Venezuelans who have left their country have no regular status, and are therefore more vulnerable to any form of exploitation, abuse, violence, trafficking and discrimination.
While the responses of States have been generous, local host communities are facing mounting pressure in responding to their needs.
Colombia
Operational context
Preliminary results of the Registration of Venezuelans in Colombia (RAMV) were published during the first week of May. So far, 203,989 individuals (106,476 families) have been registered. 23% of them are children with 49% of those in school-age currently studying. UNHCR is a key partner in the RAMV process and is accompanying registration efforts across the country. The RAMV will finalize on 8 June.
In preparation for the first round of the presidential elections which took place on Sunday 27 May, the Colombian Government closed its border with Venezuela, between Thursday 24 and Monday 28. , Border with Ecuador was also closed between Saturday 26 and Sunday 27, and around 400 Venezuelans in transit were blocked. UNHCR provided hot meals through its partnership with Pastoral Social. Once the border opened, the authorities deployed additional personnel, resulting in all Venezuelans being able to cross without further delay.
UNHCR’s response and partnerships
As part of UNHCR efforts to identify and register Venezuelans with right to Colombian nationality – including returning Colombians, mixed families and descendants of Colombian nationals – UNHCR worked with the Registrar’s office which 536 civil registries (for ages 0-6), 389 identity cards (for ages 7-17) and 179 citizenship cards (for ages 18 and up) for a total 1,104 Venezuelans who are now fully documented as Colombians and with full rights to healthcare, education and social services. UNHCR expects that a further 900 Venezuelan children and youths to be registered and enjoy Colombian nationality in the nearby regions of Loperena and Aguaclara in the next few weeks.
The indigenous Yukpa community who had settled informally near the international Francisco de Paula Santander Bridge, which connects Cúcuta (Colombia) with Ureña (Venezuela), continues facing dire health and humanitarian risks. This month the community was victim of an attack by members of an unidentified armed group which lead to the forced displacement of most of the group. UNHCR continues advocating for the internal relocation of the Yukpa community to a safe and culturally-appropriate settlement, access to humanitarian assistance and non-return to Venezuela
UNHCR, as part of its work with community organizations in the border town of Arauca launched “Mi Viaje” (“My Trip”), an activity and coloring booklet designed for Venezuelan children so that they can better understand and express their views about their journey from Venezuela to Colombia.