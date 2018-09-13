Security Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution 2435 (2018), Extending Mandate of United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia until September 2019

The Security Council decided today to extend until 2019 the mandate of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia.

Expressing its willingness to work with the Government of Colombia to further extend the Mission’s mandate, the Council unanimously adopted resolution 2435 (2018), which extended the mandate and reporting requirements until 25 September 2019, in accordance with resolutions 2366 (2017) and 2377 (2017), and under the leadership of the Secretary‑General’s Special Representative.

The meeting began at 10:09 a.m. and ended at 10:10 a.m.

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2435 (2018) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Reaffirming its full commitment to the peace process in the Republic of Colombia,

“Recalling all its resolutions and statements of its President regarding the peace process in Colombia,

“Welcoming the progress made towards peace across Colombia since the adoption of the Final Agreement for Ending the Conflict and Building a Stable and Lasting Peace (the Final Agreement) and urging the parties, with the support of relevant Sate institutions and security forces, as well as civil society, to work together to renew momentum behind implementation of the Final Agreement,

“Recalling in particular its resolution 2366 (2017) which established the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia (the Verification Mission) to verify implementation by the Government of Colombia and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC‑EP) of sections 3.2 and 3.4 of the Final Agreement as called for in section 6.3.3 of the Final Agreement and recalling the positive role played by the Verification Mission in that regard,

“Acknowledging the letter dated 30 August 2018 from the President of Colombia (document S/2018/801) requesting an extension of the mandate of the Verification Mission as agreed by the Government of Colombia and the People’s Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC),

“1. Decides to extend, to 25 September 2019, the mandate of the Verification Mission and reporting requirements in accordance with its resolutions 2366 (2017) and 2377 (2017), headed by a Special Representative of the Secretary‑General of the United Nations;

“2. Expresses its willingness to work with the Government of Colombia to further extend the mandate of the Verification Mission on the basis of agreement between the parties.”