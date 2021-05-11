Security Council Renews Mandate of Verification Mission in Colombia until 31 October, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2574 (2021)

SC/14518

Mandate Expanded to Include Monitoring Compliance with Sentences Issued by Special Judicial Body for Crimes Committed during 50-year Conflict

The Security Council today extended the mandate of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia until 31 October and expanded it to include monitoring implementation of the sentences handed down by a special judicial body established under the 2016 peace agreement between the Government and a rebel group.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2574 (2021), decided that the Mission will take on an additional task of verifying compliance with the sentences issued by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace to individuals who acknowledge responsibility for crimes committed during the 50-year conflict between the Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP).

The Council decided further that the Verification Mission shall adopt a strategic, inclusive approach to the verification process, as described in the Secretary-General’s letter S/2021/186, noting the proposal therein to focus monitoring on overall trends in compliance and select individual cases.

Established as part of the transitional justice system created by the peace accord, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace is expected to begin issuing its sentences in the latter half of 2021.

