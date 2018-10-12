Security Council Press Statement on Colombia, 11 October 2018

SC/13538

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Sacha Sergio Llorentty Solíz (Bolivia):

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full and unanimous support for the peace process in Colombia and shared the assessment of the Secretary-General set out in his 28 September 2018 report on the work of the United Nations Verification Mission.

The members of the Security Council noted that the leading responsibility for implementation of the peace agreement has now passed to a new Administration. They welcomed the initial promising steps taken by President [Iván] Duque’s Government, including the appointment of key officials, the resumption of the work of the Commission for the Follow-up, Promotion and Verification of the Final Agreement (CSIVI) and the National Reintegration Council (NRC) as well as President Duque’s commitment to social dialogue.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their serious concern about continued insecurity, drug trafficking and violence in some conflict-affected areas, including the persistent pattern of assassinations of community and social leaders. They welcomed the determination of the new Administration to address these issues, as evidenced by the adoption on 23 August of the “Pact for Life and for the Protection of Social Leaders and Human Rights Defenders”, and looked forward to the implementation of actions in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated the importance of the full political, legal and socioeconomic reincorporation of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People’s Army (FARC-EP) members and underlined the need for both parties to abide by their commitments. They expressed concern at the current pace of the reincorporation process as well as killings of former FARC-EP members, and underlined the need for rapid action to provide socioeconomic opportunities and deliver agreed legal and security guarantees for former FARC-EP members in order to reinforce their confidence in the peace process. In this regard, the members of the Security Council underlined the importance of the work of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, a central institution in the peace process that provides guarantees for victims as well as participants in the conflict, and other transitional justice processes. They stressed that the independence and autonomy of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace must be fully respected. They also welcomed President Duque’s commitments to a more effective reintegration process and looked forward to accelerated progress over the coming weeks.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the commitment by Vice-President Marta Lucía Ramírez to maintain dialogue with women’s groups and noted the importance of greater prioritization and resources to ensure effective implementation of gender provisions in the peace agreement with regard to security guarantees and reintegration. They also welcomed the Verification Mission’s adoption of a strategy on the implementation of resolutions 2250 (2015) and 2419 (2018) with a focus on young people’s role in reintegration and security guarantees.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their commitment to working with Colombia, under the new Administration, to renew momentum behind implementation of the peace agreement in order to secure a lasting peace. In this regard, they echoed the Secretary-General’s hope that the new Administration will continue to pursue those issues at the core of the peace agenda: security, development and the rule of law in those areas affected by conflict; an effective system of truth, justice and reparation for victims; and the essential commitments to those who laid down arms. They also noted the Secretary-General’s call on the Government to make available the necessary resources for this critical investment as well as the need for the FARC to meet its commitments, and stressed the importance of the international community remaining closely engaged to support and encourage implementation.

The Members of the Security Council stressed the continued importance of Colombia’s peace process as a source of inspiration for efforts in many parts of the world to end conflicts and build peace.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their support and appreciation for the work of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mr. Jean Arnault, and the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia.

For information media. Not an official record.