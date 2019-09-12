12 Sep 2019

Security Council Extends Mandate of Verification Mission in Colombia, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2487 (2019)

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 12 Sep 2019 View Original

SC/13949
12 SEPTEMBER 2019

The Security Council today decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia and related reporting requirements until 25 September 2020.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2487 (2019), the 15-member organ expressed its willingness to work with Colombia to further extend the mandate on the basis of agreement between the Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FACR-EP). The extension is in accordance with Council resolutions 2366 (2017), 2377 (2017) and 2435 (2018), which authorized the creation of the Verification Mission to oversee the next phase of the 2016 peace agreement that ended decades of fighting between the Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army and previously extended the Mission on an annual basis.

The meeting began at 10:05 a.m. and ended at 10:06 a.m.

