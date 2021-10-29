Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2603 (2021)

SC/14682

29 OCTOBER 2021

The Security Council decided today to extend the mandate of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia for one year, unanimously adopting resolution 2603 (2021).

By that text (to be issued as document S/RES/2603/(2021)), the 15-member Council renewed that mandate until 31 October 2022 and expressed its willingness to work with the Government of Colombia on further extension, on the basis of mutual agreement.

The meeting began at 10:57 a.m. and ended at 10:59 a.m.

For information media. Not an official record.