Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2545 (2020)

The Security Council today extended the mandate of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia and related reporting requirements until 25 September 2021.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2545 (2020), the 15-member Council expressed its willingness to work with Colombia to further extend the mandate on the basis of the 2016 peace agreement between the Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP).

The Council also expressed its readiness to consider expanding the Verification Mission’s mandate, in a timely manner, to include monitoring of the sentences of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, the judicial component of the transitional justice system established by the 2016 accord.

Today’s adoption follows previous annual mandate renewals, and is in accordance with resolutions 2366 (2017) and 2377 (2017), which established and mandated the Verification Mission to oversee the next phase of the peace agreement that ended decades of fighting between the Government and FARC-EP.

