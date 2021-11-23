Secretary-General arrives in Colombia to commemorate the Fifth Anniversary of the final Peace Agreement

Bogotá, 22 November 2021. United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, arrived in Bogotá on Monday to begin his two-day visit to the country. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Colombia's Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marta Lucía Ramírez, his Special Representative in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu and the Resident Coordinator, Mireia Villar Forner.

On Tuesday, 23 November, the Secretary-General will meet with the Verification Mission and representatives of the UN Agencies, Funds and Programmes present in Colombia. Later, and together with the President of Colombia, Iván Duque Márquez, he will travel to the province of Antioquia to visit the former Territorial Area for Training and Reintegration (ETCR) Llano Grande (Dabeiba), where he will also meet with Rodrigo Londoño, President of Comunes political Party. The President and the Secretary-General will then travel to Apartadó to learn about the progress of the Territorial Development Program (PDET) in that region and they will attend an event in commemoration of the peace process.

During his stay in Bogotá, the Secretary-General will hold various meetings with the Heads of the Comprehensive System of Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non-Repetition, civil society representatives, victims of the armed conflict and leaders of former FARC-EP. He will also attend the fair "La Paz es Productiva" in Plaza de Bolívar square.

The Secretary-General will participate in the commemoration of the Fifth Anniversary of the signing of the Final Peace Agreement at the headquarters of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) on Wednesday, 24 November.