Secretary-General Appoints Jessica Faieta of Ecuador Deputy Special Representative for Colombia

SG/A/1790*-BIO/5068*

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Jessica Faieta of Ecuador as his new Deputy Special Representative for Colombia and Deputy Head of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia.

Ms. Faieta will succeed Tania Patriota of Brazil, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her dedicated service and commitment in support of the peace process in Colombia.

With over 25 years of distinguished service with the United Nations, Ms. Faieta has since 2014 been the Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), where she was previously the Deputy Regional Director. Prior to this, she served as Senior Country Director in Haiti, and United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in El Salvador and Belize. She also served in the Executive Office of the United Nations Secretary-General as Director of the Office of the Deputy Secretary-General. Earlier in her career, she served in the Office of the UNDP Administrator and in field assignments in Argentina, Cuba, Guyana and Panama.

Ms. Faieta holds a Master of International Affairs, as well as a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University in New York. She is also a Yale University World Fellow.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1465-BIO/4587-DEV/3090 of 7 May 2014.

For information media. Not an official record.