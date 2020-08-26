Save the Children COVID-19 Colombia Response (20/Aug/2020)

CONTEXT

Consolidation of care from the start of the COVID 19 Contingency Plan

Start date of operations March 9, 2020

108,607 people reached

Save the Children Colombia continues its operations in the regions of Arauca, La Guajira, Valle del Cauca, Santander, Norte de Santander, Nariño and Bogotá, the country's capital. The Health, WASH, EiE, and Protection programs have adapted their operations to the bio-security protocols. In this way, we’ve provided PPE (personal protection elements) to our staff throughout the country. There have been a few incidents of social unrest in several towns and cities due to the lack of income during quarantine. The national government has extended the national quarantine until August 31, however local governments have the possibility to extend special measures. Most local governments have done so until further notice. All business has to implement COVID-19 protocols and those have to be approved by government entities in order to be able to reopen offices and public spaces. Colombia is expected to reach its pandemic peak by mid-august. Bogotá is on red alert, with 84% of ICUs occupied. Over 90.000 Venezuelans have return to their country due to the pandemic (4,5% of total Venezuelan migrants in Colombia)