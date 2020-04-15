Save the Children COVID-19 Colombia Response (16th - 28th March 2020)

Since 2018, Save the Children Colombia has given response to the Venezuelan Migratory crisis in fourth departments in the country: Two in the border with Venezuela (La Guajira and Arauca) and two urban centers that host the highest number of Venezuelan migrants and Colombian returnees (Bogotá D.C, and Cali with part of its neighboring municipalities). Also, in 2019 with protection and education in emergencies attention in the department of Nariño.

Given the SARS-CoV2 (also known as COVID-19 or Coronavirus), our activities have been adapted to respond to the pandemic, by supporting other key sectors to continue their activities, other agencies, and mainly local hospitals and health authorities, and local governments to complement and strengthen their responses.