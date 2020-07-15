Save the Children COVID-19 Colombia Response (10/Jul/2020)

Context

Consolidation of care from the start of the COVID 19 Contingency Plan Start date of operations March 9, 2020 100,317 people reached

Save the Children Colombia continues its operations in the regions of Arauca, La Guajira, Valle del Cauca, Santander, Norte de Santander, Nariño and Bogotá, the country's capital. The Health, WASH, EiE, and Protection programs have adapted their operations with bio-security protocols and by providing PPE (personal protection elements) to staff throughout the country. There have been a few incidences of social unrest in several towns and cities due to the lack of income during quarantine. The national government has extended quarantine until August 1, however local governments have the possibility to extend special measures. Most local governments have done so until further notice. All business has to develop COVID-19 protocols and those have to be approved by government entities to be able to reopen offices and public spaces. Colombia is expected to reach its infection peak by mid-August. Bogotá is on red alert, with 80% of ICUs occupied. Over 80.000 Venezuelan have return to their country due to the pandemic (4,5% of total Venezuelan in Colombia).