The role of community leaders in the regularization process of Venezuelan migrants in Colombia

Executive Summary

Colombia is the main destination of Venezuelan migrants. In 2021, the Colombian government decided to regularize their immigration status through the Temporary Statute of Protection for Venezuelans (ETPV in Spanish).

The regularization process has three steps: i) an identification and characterization of the migrant in the government’s online Venezuelan Migrant Single Registry (RUMV in Spanish); ii) a face-toface biometric registration; and iii) the issuance and delivery of the Temporary Protection Permit (PPT in Spanish).

Finding and characterizing Venezuelan migrants is a major challenge. They are a population in constant movement, frequently lack access to the internet and mass media, and often distrust government authorities and other actors.

Despite these challenges, the Colombian government has carried out the regularization process at a speed that is unique in the world.

Innovations for Poverty Action Colombia identified that community leaders have played a fundamental role in the regularization process.

Their role has been so important that the regularization process seems to have advanced more quickly in those areas where the leaders have a stronger presence.

Among the main tasks of community leaders are collecting, disseminating information, and providing technical assistance with the regularization process.