RMRP 2022: Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) (January - December 2022)
Attachments
Latin America and the Caribbean are witness to the largest flow of refugees and migrants in the region’s history. More than six million refugees and migrants from Venezuela have left their country of origin, with more than five million being hosted in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic has deepened pre-existing inequalities and increased the vulnerability of refugees and migrants in society. The effects on the living conditions, security, dignity and health of refugees and migrants from Venezuela and their host communities have been dramatic.