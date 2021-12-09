RMRP 2022 Colombia

SITUATION

As of August 2021, Colombia hosted 1.84 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela, more than any other country in the region. Still affected by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, refugees and migrants from Venezuela, including Colombian returnees, face obstacles to exercise their rights, access public services, earn livelihoods and meet their basic needs. Their situation is aggravated by a lack of documentation and widespread irregularity.According to the National R4V Platform in Colombia (GIFMM)’s Joint Needs Assessment (JNA) conducted in June 2021, of the population in-destination, 77 per cent of Venezuelan refugee and migrant households surveyed lacked access to healthcare; 26 per cent of children were not attending school; 24 per cent of households faced food insecurity; 25 per cent consumed poor quality water; 36 per cent lived in overcrowded conditions; and 31 per cent were at risk of eviction due to their inability to pay rent and utilities. Results of the Joint Characterization of Mixed Movements of the population in-transit in 2021, meanwhile, indicate that one-third of those surveyed faced protection risks during their journeys, including robberies, physical violence, and threats, nearly double that of 2020.

In this challenging context, the Government of Colombia created a Temporary Protection Status for Venezuelans (TPS, or ETPV, by its Spanish acronym), which will provide eligible Venezuelans with a 10-year residence permit. Registration for the TPS is well underway and the first permits have been issued. By expanding access to documentation and regular status, the TPS will enhance protection as well as access to livelihoods, public services and essential goods and services for refugees and migrants from Venezuela, thereby facilitating their integration.