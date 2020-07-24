RMRP 2021 - Planning Instructions

INTRODUCTION

The Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) aims at addressing the humanitarian, protection and integration needs of both refugees and migrants from Venezuela, as well as host communities through accompanying, complementing and strengthening national and regional responses of governments, international organisations and civil society actors consistent with the principles outlined in the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants.

The new RMRP will cover the immediate support by the national and international community for existing and estimated needs for 2021. It does not constitute a long-term development framework, nor does it substitute governments’ nationalresponse plans. Activities under the RMRP bridge immediate response activities and longer-term development endeavours.

While the lead role and strategies of hosting governments shall be noted and recognized, governments’ financial requirements will not be reflected, unless they fall under the implementation strategy of one of the appealing organization’s in this Plan and are explicitly related to the needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela.

The RMRP is a strategic response plan and an advocacy tool for the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform (R4V) to support country and sub-regional operations and to ensure the most pressing needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, as well as those of host communities, are met. It seeks to do so, in coordination with, and through the provision of technical support to host governments and regional responses/initiatives, including the Quito Process.

The eight country and sub-regional chapters of this RMRP are the strategic, operational and coordination tools falling within the realm of corresponding National and Sub-Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platforms.

The Plan’s geographic scope is limited to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean receiving refugees and migrants from Venezuela. It does not include activities inside Venezuela. These are subject to a separate country plan. The temporal coverage of this Plan is the calendar year of 2021. Reflective of the dynamics of the region, this Plan can be revised and/or updated wherever circumstances fundamentally change, requiring a revised focus and response by the international community.

As well as being a strategic document, the RMRP is an appeal for funds. However, it should be noted that the Plan is not itself a fund and having activities in the RMRP is therefore not a guarantee of funding. As such, organizations with activities in the RMRP (appealing organizations ) also need to fundraise bilaterally. The advantage of having activities in the RMRP is that donors favor these, as they feel assured that these activities are well coordinated and part of a single comprehensive strategic response plan.

Based on the above understanding, this documentis intended to provide practical, step-by-step guidance on the various steps necessary for the structuring, planning and drafting of the different components of the RMRP 2021.