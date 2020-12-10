RMRP 2021 - Brazil

SITUATION

Prior to the closure of borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazil experienced a significant number of arrivals of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, crossing primarily into Roraima, one of the most isolated and economically challenged states of the country. By August 2020, 148,782 Venezuelans had been granted temporary residency and the country hosted 102,504 asylum seekers and 46,141 recognized refugees.

The Government remains committed to supporting refugees and migrants through its Operation Welcome (Operação Acolhida) focused on the states of Roraima and Amazonas, where reception services provide registration, documentation, shelter, and health services, jointly with R4V partners, and from where the Government operates a voluntary internal relocation programme (Interiorização).

The measures adopted to combat COVID-19 have exacerbated socioeconomic vulnerabilities of refugees and migrants. Already experiencing low school-enrollment and employment rates, earnings below the legal minimum wage, as well as housing with inadequate WASH facilities, as a result of the pandemic, refugees and migrants are increasingly unable to meet their basic food and shelter needs and are exposed to heightened risks of domestic violence, sexual exploitation, trafficking and negative coping mechanisms. Moreover, families with children and lactating mothers are particularly at risk of undernourishment and stunting.