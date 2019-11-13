13 Nov 2019

RMRP 2020 - Colombia

Report
from R4V
Published on 13 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1018.18 KB)

Strategic Response Priorities

The response in Colombia has three main strategic objectives, complementing and coordinating with the State’s response:

Provide and improve effective access to critical goods and services, including strengthening the State’s response capacity at the national and local level.

Increase integration opportunities for the refugee and migrant population, including access to dignified employment, productive resources, and livelihoods.

Strengthen the prevention and mitigation of protection risks, access to basic services, and provide a response to protection needs.

The activities respond to humanitarian, protection, and integration needs for refugees and migrants with intent to stay, in transit and engaged in pendular movements, Colombian returnees, and host communities in most-affected areas of the country, especially in border and urban areas.

Situation

In 2019, Colombia continued to be the country most impacted by the arrival of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, concentrating the largest portion of people with intent to stay (1.4 M), 676,093 of them with a regular status, and in transit (nearly 500,000 persons) and pendular movements in the region (about 4.2 M of TMF issued).

Additionally, more than half a million Colombians returned from Venezuela by mid- 2019.
Colombia has commendably maintained an open-door policy and has undertaken several key documentation and registration exercises for Venezuelan nationals. Colombia also considerably expanded access to employment and basic services, in particular education and health, and addressed statelessness risks by granting new-borns of Venezuelan parents Colombian citizenship.

The impact of the arrival and transit of millions of individuals has been considerable, particularly in a country which has historically had low numbers of refugees and migrants.

In parallel, the presence and actions of illegal armed groups, especially in border and rural areas, coupled with migratory restrictions in bordering states, continue to expose Venezuelans without regular status in Colombia or in transit, to significant risks of trafficking/ smuggling as well as exploitation and abuse.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.