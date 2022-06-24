RMNA and RMRP 2023-24 Planning Instructions

RMNA AND RMRP 2023-2024

The Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) aims to address the humanitarian, protection and integration needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, as well as affected host communities, through accompanying, complementing and strengthening national and regional responses of governments, international organizations and civil society actors consistent with the principles outlined in the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants. For the first time, in 2022, an analysis of the needs of the affected population underlying this Response Plan will be presented not in the RMRP itself, but in a dedicated Regional Refugee and Migrant Needs Analysis (RMNA); a separate document to be released in September 2022, to inform and contextualize the RMRP, ahead of its release in December 2022.

The RMNA will identify sources of data on the needs of refugees and migrants in Venezuela – particularly inter- agency assessments, coordinated and implemented by the respective R4V National and Sub-regional Platforms, or Sectors, as well as secondary data and individual R4V partners’ assessments – and analyse this information to outline the main needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela and their host communities in the 17 countries covered by the RMRP. The RMRP will cover support provided by the national and international community of UN, NGO and civil society response actors for existing and estimated needs for two years, 2023 and 2024. It does not constitute a long- term development framework, nor does it substitute governments’ national response plans. Activities under the RMRP reflect the R4V community’s commitment towards the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus, bridging immediate humanitarian response activities and longer-term development and integration endeavours.

While the lead role and strategies of host governments shall be noted, recognized and supported, governments’ financial requirements will not be reflected.

The RMRP is a strategic response plan and an advocacy tool for the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform (R4V) to support country and sub-regional operations and to ensure the most pressing needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, as well as those of affected host communities, are met. It seeks to do so, in coordination with, and through the provision of technical support to host governments and regional responses/initiatives, including the Quito Process. The country and sub-regional chapters of the RMRP are the strategic, operational and coordination tools falling within the realm of corresponding National and Sub-Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platforms. The nine Regional Sectors and three Regional Sub-sectors are responsible for their respective chapters giving an overview of the needs identified and responses proposed across the region per their respective sectoral areas of expertise.

The Plan’s geographic scope is limited to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean receiving refugees and migrants from Venezuela. It does not include activities inside Venezuela. These are subject to a separate country plan, the Humanitarian Response Plan, led by the relevant UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinators. The temporal coverage of this Plan are the calendar years of 2023-2024. Reflective of the dynamics of the region, this Plan can be revised and/or updated wherever circumstances fundamentally change, requiring a revised focus and response by the R4V response community. It is anticipated that the Plan for calendar year 2024 will undergo a light revision and update in late 2023 as more information becomes available regarding national dynamics, relating population movements and the impact of the response and host governments’ policies in the course of the first year of its implementation, and in response to the needs identified in the annual RMNA to be performed and published in 2023.

As well as being a strategic document, the RMRP is an appeal for funds. However, it should be noted that the Plan is not itself a (pooled) fund and having activities in the RMRP is therefore not a guarantee of funding. As such, organizations with activities in the RMRP (appealing organizations2) also need to fundraise bilaterally. The advantage of having activities in the RMRP is that donors favor these, as they feel assured that these activities are well coordinated and part of a single comprehensive strategic response plan, coordinated with host governments whose actions the RMRP complements, and which provides a comprehensive overview of the needs of refugees and migrants, coordinated response strategies, and a transparent and inclusive monitoring and accountability mechanism.

Based on the above understanding, this document is intended to provide practical, step-by-step guidance on the various steps necessary for the structuring, planning and drafting of the different components of the RMRP 2023-2024.