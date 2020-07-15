Responding to the humanitarian needs of indigenous communities in Colombia’s Amazon Trapeze

By Veronique Durroux-Malpartida, Head of the Information Unit in OCHA ROLAC

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the weaknesses of health systems and the plight of particularly vulnerable groups around the world. Indigenous peoples, including those in Latin America, are facing several challenges that threaten their very survival. People living in remote areas along the Amazon river have witnessed the highest transmission rates in the country, partially due to their insufficient access to basic health and sanitation services.

