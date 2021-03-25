OVERVIEW

Resilient Communities (or Somos Comunidad in Spanish) improves community safety and resilience to crime and violence. The activity builds trust among neighbors, increases confidence in police, and promotes citizen-responsive security to meet the needs of communities. Resilient Communities also strengthens relational policing methods to build trust between communities and police, and facilitates dialogue between police, communities, and local authorities to more effectively respond to local security needs. The activity works in 35 violence-affected municipalities in Antioquia, Bolívar, Cauca, Córdoba, Nariño, Norte de Santander, and Sucre. It runs from October 2020 to September 2025.

COMPONENTS

ENHANCING SOCIAL COHESION

Resilient Communities increases the capacity of civil society organizations, including community councils and traditional Afro-Colombian and indigenous governance structures, to engage state security actors, improve trust, and prevent and respond to crime and violence together. The activity provides psychosocial support and equips organizations with self-care and self-protection strategies to help communities overcome past violence and mitigate future security risks. Resilient Communities seeks to elevate and reduce stigma against social leaders and human rights defenders, who play essential leadership roles in communities, often at great personal peril.

STRENGTHENING CITIZEN-RESPONSIVE SECURITY SYSTEMS

Resilient Communities promotes collaboration between police, communities and local authorities to effectively prevent, protect, and respond to crime and violence. The activity assists in the development of citizen-responsive, participatory security plans and crime prevention strategies. Resilient Communities promotes policing strategies that are inclusive, evidence-based, and responsive to the needs of citizens in target municipalities. The activity strengthens citizen-responsive security systems to address types of crime and violence most concerning to citizens.

EXPECTED RESULTS

Expand use of self-protection and self-care strategies to improve community-level safety and resilience to violence;

Improve protection for social leaders and human rights defenders and reduce stigmas against them; and

Strengthen community-based and state-led security systems capacity to respond to the types of crime and violence that communities prioritize.

Contact Information

Angélica Mican

E-mail: amican@fupad.org