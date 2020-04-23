Research Terms of Reference: Rapid Market Assessment of the Socioeconomic Impact of COVID-19 on Local Markets in Colombia - COL2001 (April 2020) Version 1

Rationale

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic due to the speed of its spread globally, urging states to take urgent preventative measures for containment, including selfisolation, case monitoring and dissemination of information related to health and safety practices. On March 12, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MinSalud) in Colombia declared a health emergency, adopting health measures to control the spread of the virus. On 13 March, the border with Venezuela was closed, and on 16 March foreign travellers from Asia or Europe were prohibited from entering the country. On 24 March, the arrival of international flights was banned until 30 May. In addition, mandatory self-isolation of all the inhabitants of Colombia was ordered from March 24 to April 13. With this measure, the Government of Colombia (GoC) also confirmed that the chain of production, supply, transport and commercialization of basic goods such as food, hygiene products and medicines will be guaranteed.

Nevertheless, under these circumstances, a variety of socio-economic impacts could be seen, which are relevant to understand and analyse in order to be able to inform the humanitarian response around COVID-19. In regard to the cashbased and sectoral humanitarian response in Colombia, this also represents a challenge, due to the lack of information on market access and the consequences this may have on the food and health security of the beneficiaries. The Ebola emergency in 2014 represents an example of the possible effects of such a situation; not only did the crisis leave behind losses of human lives, it also significantly affected the economy and social fabric in the affected countries. In this case, the number of traders and businesses selling basic food items also fell considerably. Agricultural production was reduced and many farmers lost their crops and stocks. In addition, measures to prevent contagion inflated prices in markets and transport, while the supply of products and services decreased, as did consumption, due to the loss of purchasing power.

Given the current lack of updated information on the socio-economic impact of official COVID-19 measures and the restrictions on the levels of access and functionality of markets, especially in cities where supply does not occur daily and where trade at the border is part of the economy, REACH Initiative (REACH), in coordination with the Cash Working Group (CWG), proposes a rapid market assessment to better understand this impact and inform the humanitarian response around COVID-19 in Colombia. The findings of this assessment serve to provide updated and evidence-based information to inform and support humanitarian organizations, government and other relevant actors in their response around Covid-19 in Colombia.