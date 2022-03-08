Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation of human rights in Colombia (A/HRC/49/19) (Unofficial English version)

The fifth anniversary of the peace agreement signed between the Government of Colombia and the FARC-EP was celebrated in November. The demobilization of the FARCEP and formation of a new political party is one of the most important results for the peacebuilding process. Another significant result is the creation of the 16 special transitional electoral districts for peace, especially important for the political participation of victims from the areas most affected by the armed conflict and the most excluded sectors of society. The progress made by the transitional justice mechanisms is another important milestone of this fifth anniversary. However, the increase in violence in rural areas and some urban centers in 2021 seriously affected the leadership and community life of indigenous peoples, peasants and people of African descent, as well as women in rural areas.