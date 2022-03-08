Colombia
Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation of human rights in Colombia (A/HRC/49/19) (Unofficial English version)
Attachments
Summary
The present report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights describes the human rights situation in Colombia in 2021, the year of the fifth anniversary of the signing of the peace agreement. It focuses on the enjoyment of economic, social and cultural rights, the prevention of human rights violations and protection of human rights, civic space, access to justice and the fight against impunity. The report contains recommendations on ways to improve the human rights situation in the country.
I. Introduction
The present report analyses the human rights situation in Colombia between 1 January and 31 December 2021, with a particular focus on the implementation of the human rightsrelated aspects of the peace agreement signed between the Government of Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP).
The fifth anniversary of the peace agreement signed between the Government of Colombia and the FARC-EP was celebrated in November. The demobilization of the FARCEP and formation of a new political party is one of the most important results for the peacebuilding process. Another significant result is the creation of the 16 special transitional electoral districts for peace, especially important for the political participation of victims from the areas most affected by the armed conflict and the most excluded sectors of society. The progress made by the transitional justice mechanisms is another important milestone of this fifth anniversary. However, the increase in violence in rural areas and some urban centers in 2021 seriously affected the leadership and community life of indigenous peoples, peasants and people of African descent, as well as women in rural areas.
The pandemic and violence deepened the existing social and economic inequalities.
In late April, structural inequalities, including food insecurity, difficulties accessing education, health, and jobs, in addition to a proposed tax reform, provoked the widespread mobilizations of a national strike that lasted for several months. The protesters demanded greater guarantees for the right to peaceful assembly, participation in decision-making and reform of the National Police.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) welcomes the Government’s announcement in January of the temporary protection statute for Venezuelan migrants in the country, strengthening the framework for protection of their rights.
In 2021, OHCHR conducted 527 field missions and held 331 capacity-building activities for State institutions and civil society