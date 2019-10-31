Report of the Security Council mission to the Republic of Colombia, 11–14 July 2019 (S/2019/827)
Report
I. Introduction
- In response to an invitation from the Government of Colombia, the Security Council sent a mission to Colombia from 11 to 14 July 2019 whose terms of reference can be found in the letter dated 10 July 2019 from the President of the Security Council addressed to the Secretary-General (S/2019/557, annex). The mission was co-led by Peru, represented by Gustavo Meza-Cuadra (Permanent Representative) and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, represented by Jonathan Guy Allen (Deputy Permanent Representative), and comprised the following additional members: Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve (Permanent Representative), Belgium; Dianbin Zhang, China; Gbolié Désiré Wulfran Ipo (Deputy Permanent Representative), Côte d’Ivoire; José Singer Weisinger (Permanent Representative), Dominican Republic; Anatolio Ndong Mba (Permanent Representative), Equatorial Guinea; Antoine Michon, France; Christoph Heusgen (Permanent Representative), Germany; Dian Triansyah Djani (Permanent Representative), Indonesia; Mansour Alotaibi (Permanent Representative), Kuwait; Joanna Wronecka (Permanent Representative), Poland; Vassily A. Nebenzia (Permanent Representative), Russian Federation; Xolisa Mfundiso Mabhongo (Deputy Permanent Representative), South Africa; and Rodney Hunter, United States of America. The mission was the Council’s second to Colombia, the first having been conducted in May 2017. The programme of the visit, annexed to the present report, included meetings in Bogotá (with the Government, the political party People’s Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC), Congress, civil society, transitional justice institutions and the United Nations country team) and a visit to the department of Cauca in south-western Colombia.