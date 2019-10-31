31 Oct 2019

Report of the Security Council mission to the Republic of Colombia, 11–14 July 2019 (S/2019/827)

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 18 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (243.53 KB)

I. Introduction

  1. In response to an invitation from the Government of Colombia, the Security Council sent a mission to Colombia from 11 to 14 July 2019 whose terms of reference can be found in the letter dated 10 July 2019 from the President of the Security Council addressed to the Secretary-General (S/2019/557, annex). The mission was co-led by Peru, represented by Gustavo Meza-Cuadra (Permanent Representative) and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, represented by Jonathan Guy Allen (Deputy Permanent Representative), and comprised the following additional members: Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve (Permanent Representative), Belgium; Dianbin Zhang, China; Gbolié Désiré Wulfran Ipo (Deputy Permanent Representative), Côte d’Ivoire; José Singer Weisinger (Permanent Representative), Dominican Republic; Anatolio Ndong Mba (Permanent Representative), Equatorial Guinea; Antoine Michon, France; Christoph Heusgen (Permanent Representative), Germany; Dian Triansyah Djani (Permanent Representative), Indonesia; Mansour Alotaibi (Permanent Representative), Kuwait; Joanna Wronecka (Permanent Representative), Poland; Vassily A. Nebenzia (Permanent Representative), Russian Federation; Xolisa Mfundiso Mabhongo (Deputy Permanent Representative), South Africa; and Rodney Hunter, United States of America. The mission was the Council’s second to Colombia, the first having been conducted in May 2017. The programme of the visit, annexed to the present report, included meetings in Bogotá (with the Government, the political party People’s Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC), Congress, civil society, transitional justice institutions and the United Nations country team) and a visit to the department of Cauca in south-western Colombia.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.