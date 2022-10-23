The reintegration of former guerrilla female fighters, a key piece in the implementation of the Peace Agreement in Colombia

The Peace Agreement in Colombia, signed in 2016 between the Government and the guerilla group FARC-EP, put an end to the longest war in Latin America.

Six years later, more than 13,000 ex-combatants—a third of which are women—continue to face daily challenges resulting from their reintegration into civil life. The country’s new government has generated momentum both domestically and internationally towards the reactivation of the women, peace and security agenda, emphasizing the importance of the reintegration process to achieve a stable peace.

Since its inception, the Peace Agreement has included a gender approach as an indispensable condition for its implementation. Women ex-combatants have enthusiastically embraced new roles as mothers, entrepreneurs, students, citizens and political leaders. However, their lives are still full of challenges related to their physical, legal and political security; educational and economic opportunities; and access to specialized health services, among others. These conditions are key for a successful reintegration.

UN Women, together with governmental and civil society actors, supports this process with actions that strengthen women’s citizenship, political leadership and economic empowerment, as well as prevent gender violence and build new masculinities among male ex-combatants. Nearly 3,000 women in 11 regions of the country benefit from these programs, allowing them to strengthen their role as peacebuilders.

Watch the video below to learn more about these women's daily lives. For more about the peace process and reintegration in Colombia, please visit: https://colombia.unwomen.org/es