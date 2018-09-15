Regular Press Briefing by the Information Service, 14 September 2018: WFP briefing on Colombia-Venezuelan border

(excerpt)

Hervé Verhoosel, for the World Food Programme (WFP), read the following statement:

“Colombia is facing an unprecedented crisis as thousands of people from Venezuela continue to cross the border daily due to lack of food, medicine and other basic needs. Colombians and their Government are doing all they can to step up to this challenge. The country has made progress in its peace process and ending hunger; however, as the migration crisis grows in proportion, recent gains are being jeopardized.

The crisis is affecting host families and communities receiving large numbers of migrants, particularly indigenous communities which welcome new arrivals but face very difficult living conditions.

WFP is providing food assistance to the most vulnerable in Colombia as well as Ecuador — where many migrants are now heading — especially women and children, who lack access to basic services, face protection risks and do not know where their next meal is coming from. Migrants are highly vulnerable. Usually women are the heads of the most vulnerable families, who have limited access to basic services and face risks, such as being recruited into sex work or by armed groups.

When migrant families arrive at temporary shelters, they receive hot meals and can stay for 3 to 5 days, but they have to leave to make room for new arrivals. Many of them become homeless or live in informal settlements. It is difficult for migrants to find jobs, which creates uncertainty as to how they will manage to feed their families. If they find food, it is neither nutritious nor diverse enough.

WFP is supporting local government and civil society groups by providing food assistance to the most vulnerable, including women, children and people living in temporary shelters and on the street. The Colombian Government has asked the United Nations for support with the influx of migrants. WFP is committed to assist Colombia and to contribute to an Integrated United Nations Response Plan to address food security, health, nutrition and education. WFP has appealed to donors to give generously to support a scale-up in its food assistance programmes in Colombian border areas.

WFP has provided emergency food assistance to more than 60,000 migrants from Venezuela in the border departments of Arauca, La Guajira, and Norte de Santander. WFP has recently started operating in the department of Nariño, bordering Ecuador. Almost 33,000 people have been reached through WFP-supported community kitchens in Arauca, La Guajira and Norte de Santander. These community kitchens provide two daily hot meals to the most vulnerable people, especially women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities. The number of people seeking assistance is expected to rise.

With the help of its implementing partners, WFP has provided over 19,500 people with pre-paid cards in Arauca. Beneficiaries can redeem these cards – worth USD 75 each — to buy nutritious foods and hygiene items in a number of local shops. In La Guajira, WFP is helping to expand the current school meals programme to provide additional hot meals to 10,000 children in need. As per the request of the Colombian Government, WFP will carry out activities aimed at promoting integration and stability for migrants and host families.

As the flow of migrants into Colombia is expected to rise, WFP hopes the international community will continue to support this emergency response. WFP urgently needs more than USD 22 million to meet the food and nutrition needs of the migrants arriving from Venezuela.”

In response to questions from journalists, Mr. Verhoosel said that the word “migrants” rather than “refugees” was used to describe those leaving Venezuela as many of them had declared their intention of staying in Colombia rather than returning to Venezuela. WFP efforts were aimed only at Venezuelans who had left their country, not the host communities. According to the latest information those communities were, for the present, very welcoming; however, they too were facing difficult economic circumstances and the influx of so many new arrivals was placing them under serious strain.