Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela 2021

$371,070,846 Funding Required

1,391,766 People Targeted

IOM Vision

In response to the increasing flows of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in the evolving COVID-19 context, IOM strives to save lives, alleviate suffering and maintain human dignity through supporting safe and dignified migration, access to basic humanitarian needs, protection and durable solutions; as well as complementing and strengthening the national responses and the regional efforts of governments. IOM will sustainably and comprehensively address humanitarian and protection needs in transit and destination countries as well as seek longer-term solutions for all those affected. Through inter-agency analysis and coordination, as well as its presence along the Venezuelan migration routes and long-lasting cooperation with host countries and communities in the region, IOM will ensure it’s response addresses the evolving migration and COVI9-19 pandemic context.