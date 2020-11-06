Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela 2020

Funding Required $330,174,725

People In Need 3,828,000

Target Beneficiaries 1,767,2359

IOM Vision

IOM seeks to complement and strengthen the national responses and the regional efforts of governments responding to the increasing flows of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, by bridging the nexus between humanitarian interventions and assistance with a longer-term perspective. IOM will sustainably and comprehensively address emergency humanitarian and protection needs in transit and destination countries as well as seek longer-term solutions for all those affected to achieve successful integration in host communities. Through inter-agency analysis and coordination, IOM will contribute to monitoring progress towards collective outcomes.

Context Analysis

The crisis in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (hereinafter Venezuela) is the most severe and fastest-growing population movement in the region’s modern history. Political instability, increased insecurity, human rights violations, deterioration of basic infrastructure, hyperinflation, the collapse of salaries and shortages of food and medicines are the main drivers of the staggering pace of the population outflow, which has increased in complexity and strength over the last year. As of December 2019, 4.8 million refugees and migrants had left Venezuela seeking humanitarian assistance, protection and work opportunities. As per the latest data, Colombia hosts an estimated of 1.6 million migrants and refugees from Venezuela; followed by Peru with 863,613, Ecuador with 385,042, Chile with 371,163, Brazil with 224,100 and Argentina with 145,000. There currently seems to be no end to the crisis and projections estimate that the number of refugees and migrants is likely to reach 6.5 million by the end of 2020, of which 5.5 million will be found within the region. In addition to this, recent trends demonstrate that there are millions who are in transit and arriving in the neighbouring countries in extremely vulnerable conditions, having limited access to basic services and goods.

Host countries and the donor community have demonstrated considerable solidarity towards refugees and migrants from Venezuela and made extraordinary efforts in their reception so far.

Governments' efforts resulted in more than 2.1 million resident permits and other forms or regular status granted to refugees and migrants from Venezuela as of the end of December 2019. However, the challenges faced by partners and governments in the region are still significant. In mid-2019, some receiving countries have tightened entry requirements making it more complex for refugees and migrants from Venezuela to enter regularly. The rise in the use of unsafe and irregular land routes pose increasing threats to the life and dignity of migrants and refugees from Venezuela. This increases their exposure to possible smuggling, trafficking, gender-based violence (GBV), and other forms of exploitation and abuse. In addition, refugees and migrants from Venezuela in an irregular situation, once in host countries, face increased challenges in accessing public services such as health and education and in entering the labour market.

IOM’s humanitarian interventions will provide support to refugees and migrants in transit and destination countries, including returnees from Venezuela and people undertaking pendular movements, and host communities. These various population groups reflect the diversity of movements and multiple types of assistance required. Additionally, IOM will provide assistance to the increasing number of refugees and migrants in an irregular situation, particularly those vulnerable to several forms of exploitation, abuse, violence as well as other protection risks.

Finally, IOM will be working side-by-side with host governments to support communities in the most affected areas where the capacity of the services is overstretched.

